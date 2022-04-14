California looks to triple electric car sales in 4 years

Californians would still be allowed to drive gas-powered cars and sell used ones if the plan goes through.

SAN DIEGO — California looks to triple electric car sales in the next four years. San Diego County has a plan to increase charging stations for public use.

"The county is committed to installing 2,040 public charging stations that will be accessible to the community by 2028,” said Tyler Farmer, the group program manager for San Diego County.

The real challenge will be convincing more Californians to buy zero-emission vehicles.

"Heck, people don't even want to get vaccinated, and you can't force them. It's the same thing here. We can tell a car company we need to sell them, but someone needs to buy them,” said Dan Sperling, a member of the California Air Resources Board.

He said about 12% of new car sales are electric and the state is looking to boost this to 35% by 2026.

California's long-term goal is for 100% of new car sales to be electric by 2035. The policy doesn't ban new gas-powered cars but requires them to be plug-in hybrids.

"The car industry already fully committed to electric vehicles,” he said. “They've got the technology, the supply chains, they know how to do it and build the factories."

Californians would still be allowed to drive gas-powered cars and sell used ones if the plan goes through. It still must be approved by the federal government.