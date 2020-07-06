California National Guard soldiers to return to home armories

There was no word on when the members stationed in San Diego County would leave the area as of Sunday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Soldiers with the California National Guard will begin transitioning from cities statewide to their home armories, according to a statement from officials. National Guard soldiers have spent nearly a week on the streets of California assistive local authorities.

Two hundred California National Guard troops were deployed in the San Diego area Wednesday after a request from San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. By Thursday, 100 of them were in La Mesa to protect the city from possible protests, according to authorities.

La Mesa businesses were looted and some burned down during a violent riot last Saturday, May 30 after a day of peaceful protests.

“I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication to duty the Soldiers and Airmen of the Cal Guard exemplified on the streets of California protecting the first amendment rights of all citizens during these extremely trying times,” said California National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin.

The agency's statement said that the state National Guard would "maintain a quick reaction force in various locations across the state to rapidly assist law enforcement if requested."

The members of the California National Guard were called in to "support local law enforcement to thwart any vandalism, destruction of property and business break-ins," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The soldiers came to San Diego from the 143rd Military Police Battalion, the 640th Military Police Battalion and the 140th Chemical Company. The Guard generally secures key routes, facilities or any other location that allows law enforcement officers to move about and enforce local and state law.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the National Guard would leave Sunday evening.