California OKs movie theaters to reopen with limited seats

Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees.

State guidance released Monday adds movie theaters to a long list of entertainment and other businesses that can start reopening as the nation’s most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Counties that meet certain metrics can start reopening movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, day camps and a handful of other businesses starting Friday.

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems and limit seating and suggests moviegoers wear masks. Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements.

In San Diego, county health officials have reviewed the guidance and the following businesses can also open: