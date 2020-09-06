x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

California OKs movie theaters to reopen with limited seats

Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements.
Credit: AP
People exit an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six-foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees. 

State guidance released Monday adds movie theaters to a long list of entertainment and other businesses that can start reopening as the nation’s most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Counties that meet certain metrics can start reopening movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, day camps and a handful of other businesses starting Friday. 

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems and limit seating and suggests moviegoers wear masks. Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements. 

In San Diego, county health officials have reviewed the guidance and the following businesses can also open:

  • Swimming pools, including condominiums and community pools (See local guidance)
  • Hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel
  • Card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities
  • Family entertainment (bowling alleys, batting cages)
  • Zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums
  • Film/TV production
  • Professional sports without spectators

RELATED: San Diego gyms, hotels, bars, other businesses to open June 12

RELATED: FEMA to distribute more than $1 million to San Diego County in emergency funds

RELATED: San Diego Assemblyman Todd Gloria to co-author carotid restraint ban for California