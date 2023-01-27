California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego

The task force's members, which includes San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, will discuss monetary and non-monetary reparations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27.

The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves.

The task force is made up of nine elected officials throughout California, including San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Friday's meeting, held at San Diego State University, is the first of two meetings in San Diego. The second of the two meetings will also be held at SDSU on Saturday.

In addition to the monetary payments, the task force will also look at non-monetary reparations such as adopting a Black studies school curriculum that focuses on the harm of racism as well as an effort to prevent the devaluing of Black-owned businesses.

During the hearings, task force members will listen to witness testimony and discuss evidence it has collected.

The second meeting will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 9 am at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center—Fowler Family Ballroom located at 5250 55th Street San Diego, California 92182.

Related Articles California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm