Governor Newsom signs orders to roll back virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state's coronavirus rules.

The order Newsom signed Friday takes effect Tuesday. It will end the state's stay-at-home order and its various amendments.

Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places.

Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future. That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Friday morning after announcing more winners in the state’s vaccination lottery, Newsom addressed the discrepancy between his planned reopening date of June 15 and CALOSHA’s plan to vote on the state’s reopening rules, including work mask mandates, on June 17th.

“We’re going to await the decision that’s being made, it’s the appropriate thing to do, as it relates to the administrative law process. I anticipate their decision will be consistent with the CDC but they have to make that decision.”

The governor announced that he’s rescinding California’s Stay At Home Order and lifting capacity and social distancing guidelines. However, he’s punting to OSHA to decide if Californians will have to wear masks at work.

Newsom also warns, while California has reached the milestone of having at least 70% of adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine, proceed with caution:

“As we approach the summer months and people put down their masks literally and figuratively and announcing mission accomplished. We’re not even close to where we need to be as a nation. We aren’t at herd immunity, we’re not even close.”