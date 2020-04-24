Watch live: Governor Newsom to update Californians on state’s response to coronavirus

On Thursday, Newsom announced that he signed an executive order that will stop debt collectors from garnishing COVID-19-related relief to individuals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom will address Californians on Friday on the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Newsom announced that he signed an executive order that will stop debt collectors from garnishing COVID-19-related relief to individuals.

The governor also announced a commitment from 21 out of 24 of the largest student loan servicers in the state of California. They have agreed to a 90-day forbearance on student loan debt impacting over 1.1 million Californians with loan debt.

"That includes no impact to their credit rating, no late fees or fines, and support in getting future payment plans in process for student loan borrowers in the state of California," said Newsom.

Newsom said Wednesday was the deadliest day for the state of California. The number of deaths jumped in the last 24 hours to 115 while the number of hospitalized dropped 4.4% and the number of people in the ICU dropped by 1.2%.

During the media briefing, Newsom was asked if he had any idea on when the state would be reopened.