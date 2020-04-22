California to open 86 new testing sites and will resume scheduled surgeries

Newsom said the number of deaths jumped in the last 24 hours to 86 while the number of hospitalized dropped .2% and the number of people in the ICU dropped by 1.8%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom addressed Californians once again on Wednesday and addressed the indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order. Once again, the governor did not give a date or time frame to reopen the state saying, “We are not prepared to reopen large portions of society. However we will not wait week to week to open, but instead will do it in real-time.”

The big takeaway from Wednesday’s address is that essential scheduled surgeries that are health emergencies will be able to resume. The governor used tumors and heart valve replacements as examples of surgeries that can resume.

The governor also took a deep dive into the ability to test Californians. So far the state has tested 465,327 individuals. The governor said the state’s goal is to be able to test 60,000 – 80,000 people per day in the state. 60,000 people a day would represent 125 in every 100,000 people. Governor Newsom also said that he just got off the phone with President Trump and said the president secured a minimum of 100,000 swabs that will be used for testing for COVID-19.

It was also announced that Abbott Serological and the state have come to an agreement over 1.5 million serological tests. These tests will help find out who has had the virus in the past.

Newsom also announced 86 new testing sites across the state. He said they will be strategically placed in black and brown communities as well as areas that have been hit hard by the virus.

California's six key indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order include:

Monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating & supporting those who are positive or exposed Prevent infection in people who are most at risk Handle surges in the hospital and health systems Develop therapeutics to meet demand Ensure businesses, schools, and child care facilities can support physical distancing Determine when to re-institute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders





BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.