Assemblymember Rob Bonta nominated by Gov. Newsom to be next Attorney General of California

If approved by the State Legislature, Rob Bonta would be the first Filipino American to be California's Attorney General.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he is nominating California Assemblymember Rob Bonta as the next Attorney General.

Bonta represents Alameda, Oakland and San Leandro in the State Legislature and would replace former AG Xavier Becerra who was recently sworn in as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration.

"Rob represents what makes California great – our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices," Gov. Newsom said in a press release.

According to Newsom, Bonta has been a leader in fighting for justice system reform and in fighting to reverse social injustices.

As CA's first Filipino Attorney General, @RobBontaCA will fight to reform our justice system & stand up to hate. He has led efforts to end cash bail, ban for-profit prisons, renter protections, and hate crime protections. He will be a staunch advocate for CA values. pic.twitter.com/Z5UYGo34P6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 24, 2021

Bonta has been a member of the California Assembly since 2012. And he's no stranger to social justice. His father was part of Martin Luthor King Jr.'s organizing in Alabama to pass the Voting Rights Act. His parents also worked with Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Philip Veracruz to fight for Latino and Filipino farmworkers' rights.

"I became a lawyer because I saw the law as the best way to make a positive difference for the most people, and it would be an honor of a lifetime to serve as the attorney for the people of this great state," Bonta said in the press release.

Bonta's achievements in the Legislature:

Authored legislation to ban for-profit prisons and detention centers in California

Authored law to automatically expunge and modify cirminal records for people convicted of minor marijuana charges

Authored legislation to fight climate change and make sure every community benefits from he state's green economy

Fought for renters' rights

introduced bills to support victims of hate crimes

Authored legislation requiring immigrants to be informed of their rights before speaking to ICE agents

"As California’s Attorney General, I will work tirelessly every day to ensure that every Californian who has been wronged can find justice and that every person is treated fairly under the law," Bonta said.