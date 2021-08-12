California plans to be abortion sanctuary state if Roe v. Wade overturned

A report released Wednesday asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority justices signaled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. And they're indicating they may go even further to overturn the nationwide Roe v. Wade right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

All six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that is in question. That law is much more restrictive than the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling of 1973. At the very least, upholding the Mississippi law would undermine Roe. And several justices indicated they are ready to get rid of Roe outright. A decision is expected next June.

A report released Wednesday, Dec. 8, by dozens of abortion providers and advocacy groups asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states. The report has the backing of key legislative leaders, including Senate President Pro Team Toni Atkins, a Democrat.

The report also asks lawmakers to reimburse abortion providers for procedures performed for patients who can’t afford them. That includes patients who travel from other states that would otherwise qualify for the state’s Medicaid program.

The report has the support of top legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

