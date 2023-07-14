California now bans state-funded travel to the majority of states over LGBTQ+ legislation

AG Rob Bonta announced Friday that he added Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming to the list.

SAN DIEGO — California now bans state-funded travel to the majority of states because of their anti LGBTQ+ legislation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday morning that he added Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming to the list, a total now of 26 states.

Also on Friday, State Senate Leader Toni Atkins spoke in San Diego about her legislation that would get rid of this ban altogether because she says it only harms the LBGTQ+ community by isolating members in those states and prevents the ability to do any research in those areas.

“We're living in extremely polarizing times, with the LGBTQ+ community under attack by extremist politicians and commentators,” Atkins said.

But she said banning travel to those states is not the solution.

“Under current California law, we can't even go there to help or to support those who may be feeling under attack," Atkins said. "Nor can we get there to help widen understanding, and that's why this legislation SB447, the Bridge Project, is so important.”

In addition to reversing the ban, her proposal would create in its place a "positive nonpartisan education and marketing campaign aimed at promoting inclusion and acceptance.”

Atkins is also supporting a constitutional amendment which voters will now have the chance to weigh in on in November 2024 that would make marriage a fundamental right.

“I'm glad that most of you probably don't know what it feels like to have your life, your liberty, and pursuit of happiness put up for a vote,” Atkins said on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

Right now California’s constitution has language in it that bans same-sex marriage because of a 2008 voter initiative. While it was overturned by the Supreme Court, California lawmakers want the language taken out.

The Senate passed the measure Thursday by a vote of 36 to 0, with some like Senator Brian Dahle choosing not to vote on it at all.