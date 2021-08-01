California budget forecasts $15 billion one-time windfall

Newsom’s budget plan calls for turning a $15 billion windfall into economic relief as the state faces a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced his proposed state budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in Sacramento Friday.

Newsom’s budget plan calls for turning a $15 billion windfall into economic relief as the state faces a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Newsom's $227 billion plan, released Friday, comes as he notes the state is facing “a challenge the likes of which we never expected."

“In these darkest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Budget will help Californians with urgent action to address our immediate challenges and build towards our recovery,” said Governor Newsom. “As always, our Budget is built on our core California values of inclusion, economic growth and a brighter future for all. The Budget makes progress towards the goal I set when taking office to harness California’s spirit of innovation and resilience and put the California Dream within reach of more Californians. I look forward to working with the Legislature to enact these critical immediate and longer-term priorities for our state for the 40 million who call the Golden State home.”

Newsom says the budget addresses five urgent needs:

vaccinating people against coronavirus;

reopening schools;

supporting small businesses;

getting money into people’s pockets and;

preparing for wildfires, for which he includes $1 billion.

It marks a sharp turn as lawmakers were forced to make cuts in the summer to make up a shortfall in the midst of the pandemic.

Newsom's first budget included a $21.5 billion surplus. His second budget had a $54.3 billion shortfall. This year, Newsom must navigate a coronavirus pandemic that has had an uneven impact on the state's economy.

California's revenue collections have increased despite the pandemic because the state's tax code relies on wealthy earners who have been less affected. The result is what the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office calls a one-time budget windfall of about $26 billion.

Earlier this week, and as part of his budget proposal, Newsom announced low-income Californians with annual incomes of less than $30,000 would get a $600 payment from the state. The pool of eligible people includes some undocumented immigrants who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion.

The governor said that the state would be basing this stimulus off of the Earned Income Tax Credit program that has already seen nearly $1.2 billion go to families in need.

Newsom is also asking the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions. In August 2020, the Governor and Legislature enacted AB 3088, which protected residents from evictions until Jan. 31, 2021, as part of a public health measure during the pandemic. Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.