California DMV offering in-person driving tests starting Feb. 1

The DMV says that any tests that were postponed due to COVID-19 will automatically be rescheduled.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California DMV will now start doing in-person driving tests again on Feb. 1. The tests were postponed throughout the pandemic due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19.

The DMV said in a press release that any test that was previously scheduled between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 1 and was postponed due to the pandemic will be automatically rescheduled. They will notify people by text when the new test is scheduled within the next two weeks. New appointments for driving tests should be available in mid-February.

To comply with COVID protocols, the DMV is requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings, respond to health screening questions, get a temperature check and social distance while in DMV offices. For the driver's tests, everyone in the car must be wearing a face covering, have windows cracked open for air circulation and seat covers along with other DMV health and safety protocols.

For people with expired or expiring permits, the DMV has already extended the expiration dates through May 31 and they did the same for expiring licenses through Feb. 28.

The DMV is encouraging Californians to use the online service portal and virtual services if they can rather than coming into one of their offices.

