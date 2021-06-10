New report shows the extent of California's drought

San Diego County is mostly under moderate drought which means dryland pasture is stunted, and landscaping & gardens need irrigation earlier.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest drought monitor was just released showing the entire state of California is under moderate to exceptional drought conditions.

Much of Northern California's wine country is now under exceptional drought along with central California. San Diego County is mostly under moderate drought which means dryland pasture is stunted, landscaping and gardens need irrigation earlier, wildlife patterns begin to change, and ponds and creeks are lower than usual.

That's according to the Drought Monitor issued by the Univ. of Nebraska - Lincoln's National Drought Mitigation Center.

Seeing so much of the Western U.S. under so much red and maroon coloring is a concern especially since there is no major rain-maker in the long-term forecast.

The areas in the "exceptional" (maroon) range should serve as a heads up that farming and agriculture will be greatly impacted by low yields.

Also, forest mortality tends to be high in these conditions, wetlands dry up, and survival of native plants and animals are low. Poor air quality is also a likely outcome along with water shortages and a costly and extensive fire season. The drought's historically observed impacts can be seen here.