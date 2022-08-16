California Flex Alert issued, urging residents to cut back on power Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 4 to 9 p.m. on August 17, all California residents are urged to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on the state's electrical grid.

SAN DIEGO — With above-normal temperatures expected in Southern California and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.

The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid.

Wednesday, before 4 p.m., Californians should:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer, Dishwasher, Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Wednesday, during the Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Californians should:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state (Wednesday), the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," according to a statement from Cal-ISO.

According to the National Weather Service, above-normal temperatures are anticipated across the state through Wednesday, with a slow cooling trend setting in later in the week.