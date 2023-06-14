California Gov. Newsom previews Disneyland expansion with CEO Bob Iger

Newsom met with CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to discuss the company's decades-long plan to invest in the region.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom paid a visit to the “Happiest Place on Earth” to receive a briefing on the future of Disneyland.

Newsom met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro on Tuesday to discuss Disney’s decades-long plan to invest in the region. The development could bring new lands and experiences only found at Disney Parks around the world to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Newsom’s visit follows the release of a new study from Cal State Fullerton that estimates the potential economic impact of a Disneyland Resort expansion.

The study showed the DisneylandFoward initiative could generate more than $250 million a year in economic output and $15 million in tax revenue for the City of Anaheim.

The DisneylandForward initiative could create more than 4,000 construction and 2,000 operations jobs. The study also says $20 million of annual tax revenue would go directly to the State of California.

"The Disneyland Resort is poised to create new jobs and revenues for our community as well as new immersive entertainment and experiences for loyal fans and new audiences for generations to come," said Ken Potrock, Disneyland Resort President on the Disneyland Forward website.

Disneyland is considered the largest employer in Orange County, generating more than $5.7 billion a year for the Southern California economy.

Newsom also attended the Disneyland Resort’s first Disney After Dark Pride Nite Event.

“In California, we don’t just tolerate our diversity – we celebrate it and all the ways it makes us stronger,” said Newsom. “Our inclusivity and acceptance attract new talent and ideas that drive our economic growth and make California a hotspot for world-leading companies to grow and prosper. We’ll continue to advance California values to build an inclusive economy that embraces opportunity for all.”