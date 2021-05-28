x
Gov. Newsom pardons inmate firefighters

Each spent more than two decades in prison for crimes committed when they were teenagers and both helped fight devastating California wildfires.
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County near Geyservillle, Calif. A decade after prison crowding forced California to realign its criminal justice system, the population has shrunk to the point that officials on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, announced they will close one of the state's two inmate firefighter training centers along with portions of two other prisons, the second such announcement in months. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's governor has pardoned more than a dozen people, including two inmate firefighters who faced deportation, and commuted the sentences of three people who were convicted of killings where they didn’t pull the trigger. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced pardons for 14 people, commuted sentences for 13 others and granted medical reprieves for eight state prisoners.

Those pardoned included Kao Ta Saelee and Bounchan Keola, who were born in Laos. Each spent more than two decades in prison for crimes committed when they were teenagers and both helped fight devastating California wildfires.

