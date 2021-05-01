California governor plans $4 billion for economic recovery

Small businesses would get $575 million. The money would pay for grants of up to $25,000 each.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $4 billion spending plan he says will create jobs and help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

Nearly half of the money would help people purchase electric cars and build the charging stations necessary for drivers to use them. Small businesses would get $575 million. The money would pay for grants of up to $25,000 each.

Newsom and the state Legislature have already given this program $500 million. This proposal would make more than $1 billion available to small businesses.

Newsom has asked the Legislature to quickly approve the request instead of waiting until June.

