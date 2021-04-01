California man dies trying to rescue his 2 kids swept off beach by wave

The family was struck by a wave Sunday at Blind Beach in the city of Jenner and the children swept out to sea.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities say a 40-year-old man died after he tried to rescue his two young children who were swept away by a sneaker wave in Sonoma County and are now presumed dead.

Officials tell the Press Democrat the family was struck by a wave Sunday at Blind Beach in the city of Jenner and the children swept out to sea. The mother told officials she was able to make it to shore. Authorities say the father tried to swim to his children. He was recovered from the surf and died at the scene Sunday.

Their children, a boy and a girl aged 4 and 7, were still missing Monday. The father has since been identified as Michael Wyman, of Petaluma.