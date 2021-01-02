x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

California

Gov. Newsom and unions clash over school openings

A $2 billion plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen schools next month has not been well received. The Legislature shows no sign of fast-tracking its approval.

CALIFORNIA, USA — An effort to reopen schools in California is foundering, stoking the frustration of parents and the governor of America's most populous state. 

As the one-year anniversary of distance learning approaches, parents are grappling more than ever with the toll of isolation and intense screen time on their kids' academic and emotional well-being. 

A $2 billion plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen schools next month has not been well received. The Legislature shows no sign of fast-tracking its approval. 

The state's teachers unions and biggest school districts say it is unworkable, raising questions about whether K-12 schools will open at all this academic year.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

'Let Them Play' | Growing movement calls for return to California youth sports