California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout | Newsom Recall Updates

The White House is diving into next Tuesday's California gubernatorial recall election with President Biden and Vice President Harris coming to campaign.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President Joe Biden has been beset by public health, military and climate crises in the past month.

Not much time has been left for a potential political disaster brewing for his party in California. The White House is diving into next Tuesday's California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then Biden himself.

The goal is to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote. Harris will campaign in the state with Newsom on Wednesday, and Biden himself is expected to visit the state early next week.

California Recall Fast Facts

On July 17, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber released a list of the 41 candidates who qualified to run in the recall election. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.

On July 21, Weber signed off on the finalized list of candidates who'll appear on the recall ballot. The number grew to 46 after a judge ruled that candidates should not be required to submit tax forms for a recall election.

The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.

The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated.

Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.

On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the cost of the election at $276 million.

