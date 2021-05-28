California Senate moves to make assisted death law permanent

Nearly 2,000 people deemed to have six months or less to live have received a prescription since the law took effect in 2016.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Senate has moved to make the state’s assisted death law permanent. Senators also want to significantly shorten the time a terminally ill person must wait for a fatal dose of medication.

Senators approved changes Friday to lift the law’s 2026 sunset date and make the drugs more accessible. Among other steps, the current minimum 15-day waiting period required between the time patients make separate oral requests for medication would be reduced to 48 hours.

The bill now goes to the state Assembly.