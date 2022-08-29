California senate passes bill to protect fast-food workers

The bill could regulate poor working environments, by creating a council to set wages and improve working conditions for workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Working at a fast-food restaurant is already stressful for fast-food workers, but imagine dealing with customer orders at a workplace that has no working air conditioning, that’s what Andy Gonzalez encountered on Sunday at the Burger King on First Street in Coronado.

When CBS 8 visited the restaurant Monday, the thermostat read 91 degrees.

With service industry workers continuing to operate in grueling and sometimes hazardous conditions.

The California Senate passed a bill on Monday that could help regulate poor working environment issues, by creating a council to set wages and improve working conditions for workers.

“Which would include worker government and entity representatives to set minimum standards across, California fast-food industry that strengthens health safety protections, shields workers from retaliation and ensures workplaces are free from discriminations and harassment,” said SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry.

Those opposing the bill say it unfairly targets the fast-food industry and will drive up food princes.

However, whether Governor Gavin Newsom signs the bill or not, many like Gonzalez are noticing the poor working conditions that fast food employees are enduring.

“That’s what bothered me, really a lot yesterday, knowing that they are in there and they can’t do anything about it except go in there and work whatever their 8-hours is. All while enduring that hot condition,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also noticed a small fan that was meant to be the solution to help keep workers safe while there is no working air conditioning.

“It’s almost like a slap in the face, it really is. I’d rather they say, you know, we’ll get it done,” said Gonzalez.

None of the workers at the Burger King were willing to talk, and we were unable to reach the manager or owner.

A late amendment to the fast food workers bill would cap any minimum wage increase for fast-food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 dollars an hour in 2023, compared to the statewide minimum of $15.50 an hour, with cost of living increases thereafter.