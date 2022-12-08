Drug injection sites are one step away from becoming California law

Some state legislators want safe drug consumption sites to give drug users hope and refuge. But those against the Senate bill 57 want the Governor to veto the bill.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Senate Bill 57 would allow drug injection sites, much like the ones in Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. The centers would be in areas where there’s a higher percentage of drug use or drug overdoses.

"These sites get put into communities that are already struggling," Tak Allen, International Faith Based Coalition Against Drugs and Congress of Racial Equality said.

Allen is with the International Faith Based Coalition against drugs and part of group urging Governor Newsom to veto SB57 that’s on his desk waiting for a signature.

"If you are an everyday citizen, would you want to go to a business near a place where you are witnessing the illegal use of drugs where the government is that is aiding and abiding drug usage," Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento District Attorney said.

"This bill is not aiming toward rehabilitation purposes… if we are going to stabilize our community it can’t happen on an addictive mind," Allen said.

Those against the bill say rehabilitation for drug addicts is what’s needed not these sites and remind us about a similar bill before Governor Brown in 2018. Then Governor Brown Vetoed that bill.

“People can’t find services and find treatment and recovery resources if they’re dead," Grechen Burns Bergman, A New Path said.

Burns Bergman supports the bill. Her two sons suffered from heroin addiction. They received rehab services and that’s what she says these sites can offer.

“Now they’re productive citizens, drug and alcohol counselors. They’re precious lives deserved to be saved and so is every life," Burns Bergman said.

The bill does not include San Diego but some say it opens the door for sites here.

We reached out to our local state senators. Senator Atkins supports the bill. If it is signed into law, pilot sites will run for five years beginning in January 2023.