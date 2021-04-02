California unemployment chief vows changes after missteps

The new director said she could not answer questions about what happened before she was hired. But she vowed that it would not happen again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The new director of California's unemployment department has vowed the state won't repeat the mistakes during the pandemic that delayed payments and made it easier for fraud. State lawmakers on Wednesday questioned Employment Development Department Director Rita Saenz about two scathing audits highlighting the department's missteps.

Saenz took over last month after the previous director retired. Saenz said she could not answer questions about what happened before she was hired. But she vowed that it would not happen again.

Irate lawmakers shared stories of their constituents waiting months to receive benefits after losing their jobs during the pandemic.