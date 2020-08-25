Elderly tenant on the verge of being displaced during the pandemic

Advocates for tenants rights have said the government has to step up and treat the pandemic as a health crisis.

Victoria Enriquez has worked as a housekeeper for many years. Besides cleaning houses, the 62-year-old woman does yard sales, collects cardboard to sell and recycles cans and bottles.

Up until the beginning of the year she was getting by with her jobs and extra gigs that helped pay $700 for a studio she shares with her 12-year-old grandchild in South Los Angeles, one of the poorest areas with a high number of Latinos and Blacks.

However, the situation turned chaotic for them in February when she got ill.

“I had bronchitis, my bones were hurting a lot and I had fever”, said Enriquez.

After a week of pain without recuperating she went to the doctor and there she was told she had a “virus” but was never clarified what type of virus was it. At that moment the existence of the novel coronavirus was questionable. Los Angeles County authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus COVID-19 on January 26.

“Due to my illness I lost my job cleaning three houses and a garage”, explained Enriquez. “I paid my rent for the month of March but after that I haven’t been able to pay.”

Enriquez started to receive verbal threats from her landlord to vacate the property. She promised her landlord she will pay everything she owes once she finds another job but she hasn’t been lucky to find one.

“I went to sell used items [Sunday] but I just made $25 the whole day. It was very hot and people were not buying,” said Enriquez.

Last week the landlord spoke to Enriquez told her she needed to leave because her mother would move in there. Enriquez lives in a detached unit in the back of the single home residence. Again, the petition was made verbally and nothing in writing. Enriquez fears she could be left on the street during the pandemic if her landlord decides to lock her out. She assured she has nowhere to go with her grandchild.

“I applied for the rent relief program but I don’t think I qualified. They didn’t contact me,” said Enriquez.

La Opinión was unable to get in contact with the residence owner.

Elena Popp, director with the Eviction Defense Network in Los Angeles said the government has to step up and treat the pandemic as what they are calling it; a health crisis.

“If this is a health crisis that can only be resolved by people sheltering in place then we cannot have people displaced,” she said.

Popp said when there’s more people on the streets, they get infected and infect others and when they double and triple up with other families, a little core group goes from four or five to 10 or 20.

“And so you’ve now tripled the past the possibility of infected and you have also then created a situation where if one gets sick, they all get sick,” she said.

She highlighted the fact that many renters are thrust into an inhospitable housing market where rents are significantly higher than the last time they were searching for housing.

Statistics from the Eviction Defense Network reported that in 2019 alone there were 40,592 evictions in LA County and only about 5,000 were represented by an attorney.

Popp said what the Enriquez’ landlord is doing is a very ineffective way to evict someone.

“So tenant should just say ‘I’m not leaving. File your eviction action,’ and hopefully it doesn’t turn into an illegal lockup,” she said.

The landlord needs to realize she has to file a lawsuit and the reason for evicting the tenant, in this case that she didn’t pay during the pandemic, and she should wait the 12-month repayment period before filing the eviction order.

Angelina Valencia, spokesperson with Councilman Curren Price Jr., representative from Council District 9, where Enriquez lives, said when the Los Angeles City Emergency Rental Assistance Subsidy Program was approved back in July, District 9 had the highest numbers of households that received help.

The program was created to assist Los Angeles’ tenants and landlords affected by the current COVID-19 health pandemic, and prevent displacement of renters. The program gave $103 million to help about 50,550 households in Los Angeles City. The federal money came from the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in March 2020 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

So far, 4,005 tenants from CD 9 were approved for the program and 3,155 are still on the waiting list, according to the Los Angeles Housing + Community Investment Department (HCIDLA), which is in charge of the implementation.

“Our people are getting help as much as possible. Could we always use more help? Absolutely!” said Valencia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the City of Los Angeles was the first city in the nation to enact an eviction moratorium, said Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti said in a statement. This has protected tenants by freezing rents on all 624,000 rent stabilized units, delivering more than $100 million in aid to the hardest-hit households, and organizing lawyers from top law firms to provide free legal representation for tenants.

“Yet cities cannot do this alone,” said the Mayor. “We will do everything possible to protect tenants and reinforce our safety net in L.A., but inaction in D.C. puts lives at risk. We need a new federal relief package now that helps Angelenos and Americans pay their rent and stay in their homes.”

What is needed?

Advocates for tenants rights like Popp and the Alliance of Californians Community Empowerment (ACCE) said the only solution to stop displacement of tenants is by keeping Rule 1 in place and approving AB 1436, which would give tenants 12 months to repay without a court eviction.

Rule 1, created by the state Judicial Council, allows landlords to file an eviction order, but they are not getting a summon. This is a way to prevent the eviction notices.

However, landlords stated the Judicial Council job is not to create orders but to interpret them, said Sergio Vargas, ACCE organizer.

“Due to the situation that landlords want to sue the Judicial Council they are trying to end the Rule 1”, he added.

At the beginning of August the state Judicial Council ordered Rule 1 to end on September 1. Advocates are asking Governor Gavin Newsom to create a replica of Rule 1 to extend the period and save millions of tenants.

In Los Angeles County about 491,000 renters are at risk of eviction if Rule 1 is not replaced. Activists say this will exacerbate the county’s homelessness crisis and worsen the spread of COVID-19, which has already disproportionately impacted Latino and Black Angelenos.

Also, advocates are pressing for AB 1436 by Assembly member David Chiu. If passed, tenants will still owe the debt but they can’t be evicted and they can’t have a credit deemed either because the situation happened during the pandemic.

Meanwhile the activists said they are working on creating a call to action throughout California. On Friday they participated in a “blockade” where they closed the access to the entrance of the LA County Superior Court House in downtown Los Angeles.

“This is to send a message to the governor and legislators that they have to do something in this matter,” said Vargas.

If you or someone you know is facing eviction email: askanattorney@edn.la or in Spanish consulta@edn.la