Excessive Heat in California: Flex Alert issued for Wednesday, Aug. 31

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 4-9 p.m.

California often issues Flex Alerts and calls on people to conserve power during hot weather when the power grid may be strained.

Hot weather impacting much of the state and tight energy supply can often prompt the added call for people to conserve electricity. Voluntary use, like reducing major appliance use and turning off lights, can help reduce the strain on the power grid.

The grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.

When temperatures are high, officials often ask Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Californians can also do the following between 4-9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

For more conservation tips, you can visit FlexAlert.org