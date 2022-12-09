Free online tutoring now available for all California students K-12

The online tutoring is available 24/7 in every K-12 subject including science, reading, writing, social studies and math.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Good news for parents! Homework help just got a whole lot easier. The state announced it will be offering free online tutoring to all Californians.

Free online tutoring is now available 24/7 in every K-12 subject.

"I mean I remember when I was in middle school my dad would say, 'I don't know how to do this but I will find you the answer.' But now it's like we can log on and there's the answer," said Shaun.

Shaun and Rakia have three kids of their own.

"I think it's really great they're doing it. It's going to be very helpful for a lot of parents and maybe a lot of magnet schools. If you don't speak the language for your kids that would be helpful to have that free translation," she said.

Other parents are on the same page.

"That actually sounds great," Kay said. He said it will help his child who has Autism.

"That will help kids especially like my son who need a lot of help," he said.

There's tutoring for science, reading, writing, social studies and math.

"Math is a subject that was always hard for me. Tutors and teachers online were always helpful," said Elsie Prints, a senior in high school.

The online tool offers a foreign language lab and a 24-hour writing lab to get feedback on essays. The site isn't just for kids. It even offers skill-building resources for adult learners.

Find more information about the free online tutoring and how to access it, here.