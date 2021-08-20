Frustration mounting over emergency rental assistance application process

Applicants who have been waiting months for assistance are growing increasingly desperate as the end of the statewide eviction moratorium draws closer.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — While many people impacted by the pandemic have already received emergency rental assistance, others who haven't are growing more desperate as the end of California's eviction moratorium draws closer.

Among those waiting is Chula Vista resident Gabriel Guzman, who applied to California's COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) back in March, after getting behind on his bills after he and his wife couldn't work because of the pandemic.

"It has just been a nightmare," he said, speaking about the ongoing application process. "We are looking at $8,000, $9,000 between the utilities and the rent."

The Marine veteran worked in sales before the pandemic hit, and is supporting three kids at home. He said that instead of rental assistance, has continually received the run-around.

"They keep requesting the same documents over and over," he told News 8.

Guzman said that after months of red tape and difficulty navigating the online application system, he received a response last month

"I got an email that my application was rejected, because I had not provided them with the correct documents."

An assessment which Guzman refutes. He has since filed an appeal, but is concerned that if he doesn't get help by September 30, when the state's eviction moratorium expires, he and his family may be homeless.

"I have been patient, but I am starting to lose my patience because we're already in August," he added.

In response, the agency processing Guzman's case, South Bay Community Services, told News 8 that in order to protect privacy, they can not comment on any applicants or applications. They also said that they are available to help the community in-person and over the phone, adding that "applicants can log in to their account to see where their application stands."

"In many cases, there are difficulties in navigating the Internet," said Jose Lopez, deputy director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, a non-profit dedicated to defending renters' rights. He said that along with technological challenges, there are also, in some cases, language barriers.

"They have definitely made an attempt to translate the information, but it is not 100 percent," Lopez told News 8.

Lopez also advised that, under the state's expanded protections, renters could be shielded from eviction past the September 30 deadline."

"As long as they have their application for assistance still on file and it has not been denied, they can not be evicted," he explained.

Gabriel Guzman said that he will continue fighting for this assistance.

"Have you ever heard of a Marine who gives up, or turns tail and goes the other way?" he asked. "That's not even in our vocabulary."

For more information on applying for rental assistance, click here.