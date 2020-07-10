Gov. Gavin Newsom's staff member positive for COVID-19

The governor's office says contact tracing has begun, but that staff member was not part of Newsom's direct team.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.

The governor's office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

"We'll be as transparent as we can," Gov. Newsom said in an Oct. 7 update, but insisted that privacy for the positive staffer will be maintained.

He said he last tested negative after President Trump's visit to Sacramento and is routinely tested for COVID-19. All tests have come back negative.

