More Golden State Stimulus checks to be announced in Newsom's $100 billion 'California Comeback Plan'

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to more Californians, specifically middle-class families, on Monday.
According to his tweet, now "2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500."
The governor is scheduled to speak Monday at 10 a,m, and unveil his economic relief plan to help California bounce back from the pandemic.
The announcement arrives even as $1 billion of Golden State Stimulus money for the first round of payments is left unclaimed, with some people perhaps unware that they are eligible for the $600 direct payments.
The proposal would send $600 stimulus checks to 2 out of 3 Californians and an additional $500 to families with kids.
On Monday Newsom said that this will be "the biggest economic recovery package in CA’s history - the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. California will roar back from this pandemic."
Some proposals from January that Newsom may outline as part of the California Comeback Plan include:
- $1.5 billion for constructing electric charging and hydrogen fueling stations, and subsidizing purchases of zero-emissions cars
- $777.5 million for job creation and retention
- $575 million in small-business grants (on top of $500 million allocated last year)
- $500 million to build more than 7,500 permanently affordable homes
- $353 million for workforce development
- $300 million for deferred maintenance of state properties
- $70.6 million for fee waivers for businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic
