More Golden State Stimulus checks to be announced in Newsom's $100 billion 'California Comeback Plan'

The governor plans to announce the additional checks as part of his economic recovery package at 10 a.m. on Monday.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to more Californians, specifically middle-class families, on Monday.

According to his tweet, now "2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500."

The governor is scheduled to speak Monday at 10 a,m, and unveil his economic relief plan to help California bounce back from the pandemic.

The announcement arrives even as $1 billion of Golden State Stimulus money for the first round of payments is left unclaimed, with some people perhaps unware that they are eligible for the $600 direct payments.

The proposal would send $600 stimulus checks to 2 out of 3 Californians and an additional $500 to families with kids.

On Monday Newsom said that this will be "the biggest economic recovery package in CA’s history - the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. California will roar back from this pandemic."

NEW: CA will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to middle class families -- creating the biggest state tax rebate in US history.



Some proposals from January that Newsom may outline as part of the California Comeback Plan include:

$1.5 billion for constructing electric charging and hydrogen fueling stations, and subsidizing purchases of zero-emissions cars

$777.5 million for job creation and retention

$575 million in small-business grants (on top of $500 million allocated last year)

$500 million to build more than 7,500 permanently affordable homes

$353 million for workforce development

$300 million for deferred maintenance of state properties

$70.6 million for fee waivers for businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic