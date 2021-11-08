Gov. Newsom expected to require vaccinations or testing for all California school workers

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday is expected to announce a statewide policy requiring all school teachers and employees in the state to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing.



The policy mirrors one announced this week by the Long Beach Unified School District, which will begin fall classes at the end of August. School districts in San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento also have similar requirements in place.



The Los Angeles Unified School District -- the largest district in the state and second-largest in the nation -- has a slightly stricter policy in place, requiring weekly COVID testing for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.



Newsom's order, first reported Tuesday night by Politico and later confirmed by various media outlets, is expected to be announced by the governor during a late-morning visit to an elementary school in Alameda County. It would make California the first state in the nation to implement such a sweeping requirement.



The vaccination-or-testing requirement already has the support of the powerful Service Employees International Union, which represents thousands of school workers across the state.



"We share Governor Newsom's commitment to increasing the rate of vaccination so we can better protect the students and families we serve from sickness and death, and prevent the virus from spreading to our own families and communities, and we support public health measures such as this which are designed to do so while giving workers a choice," said Max Arias, an executive board member of SEIU California. "Worker-led school safety protocols have created the model for safe school reopening, and many school workers have already created similar agreements."



Newsom has come under some fire from some groups for another statewide school mandate -- mask-wearing. The Orange County Board of Education announced last week it will be taking legal action to challenge the requirement for all students and teachers to wear masks. A pair of parent groups have also filed a lawsuit in San Diego challenging the mandate.



The governor has brushed off criticism, saying last week, "We want to keep our kids safe."



"We want them back in person for in-person instruction," Newsom said. "We don't want our kids back on Zoom school. We don't want our kids back online with all the disparities that were self-evident in another classroom I was in when I asked them how their download speeds are. And the fact that a young child, in first-grade, is talking about download speeds suggests everything you need to know about the nature of the impact of this pandemic and how disproportionate it has been."



Newsom said he expects school districts across the state to follow all safety recommendations, which he said "are in line with the CDC and aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics, which I'm more interested in their counsel and advice than, respectfully, those that are seeking to move in the direction of Florida and other states."