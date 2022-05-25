'We will get through this period of time' | Following Texas school shooting, Gov. Newsom announces plan to sign over a dozen bills by end of June

Newsom, along with members of the California Legislature, are addressing ways the state can curb gun control.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with members of the California Legislature, are addressing ways the state can curb gun control.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, Newsom was joined by Senate President pro-Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence."

"I got nothing that I can add that hasn't been added," Newsom said in his opening statements. "We're not giving into the cynicism, we're gonna turn this around, we are resilient, not only as a state, as a nation, we will get through this period of time, do not lose hope, do not give up."

The press conference comes on the heels of the most recent mass shooting in the United States. In Texas, an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers killed him. Since 1999, 169 people have died in 14 mass shootings that happened at U.S. schools and colleges.

According to Political Reporter Morgan Rynor, Newsom says he’s throwing out the legislative calendar to expedite the signing of more than 12 bills.

"So we're here resolved, focused energetically on moving well over a dozen bills forward, getting them to my desk where I will enthusiastically be signing spells by the end of next month," Newsom said.

“This may feel like the point of no return, but it’s not” @SenToniAtkins says. They’re about to introduce emergency legislation to address gun violence. pic.twitter.com/rHs3eya8xR — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) May 25, 2022

Just Tuesday, California senators approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions.

The California version would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least $10,000 in civil damages for each weapon, plus attorneys fees.

Commonsense gun safety laws work.



In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s.



We won’t solve this overnight -- but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

According to the governor's office, an initial package of bills Newsom has committed to signing include:

AB 2571 (Bauer-Kahan) – Restricts advertising of firearms to minors

– Restricts advertising of firearms to minors AB 1621 (Gipson) – Restricts ghost guns and the parts and kits used to build them

– Restricts ghost guns and the parts and kits used to build them SB 1327 (Hertzberg) – Creates private right of action to limit spread of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns

– Creates private right of action to limit spread of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns AB 1594 (Ting) – Allows governments and victims of gun violence to sue manufacturers and sellers of firearms

