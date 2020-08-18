Governor declares state of emergency in California due to fires, extreme weather

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency due to fires and extreme weather across California. Newsom's office said the state of emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of resources needed to combat fires "which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds."
“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”
Earlier this week, Newsom secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid in the state's response to fires burning in Monterey, Napa, and Nevada counties. He also signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address the impacts of California's ongoing heatwave which has resulted in rotating power outages across the state.