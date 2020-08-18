Governor declares state of emergency in California due to fires, extreme weather

Newsom's office said the declaration will help ensure the availability of resources needed to combat fires exacerbated by California's heat wave and high winds.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency due to fires and extreme weather across California. Newsom's office said the state of emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of resources needed to combat fires "which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds."

Governor @GavinNewsom today declared a statewide emergency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to combat fires burning across the state, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave & sustained high winds. https://t.co/29FT9lLd6p — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 18, 2020

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”