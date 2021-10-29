x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California governor cancels trip to UN climate conference

In a brief statement Friday, Newsom's office cited unspecified family obligations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suddenly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference

In a brief statement Friday, Newsom's office cited unspecified family obligations. Newsom had planned to highlight his administration's climate change actions at next week's conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Those policies include a proposed ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in California by 2035. 

The Democrat had planned to lead a California delegation that included his wife, 15 state lawmakers and some of the state’s top environmental regulators. Now Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will lead the delegation. A Newsom spokeswoman said the governor will participate in the conference virtually.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

Watch more from ABC10

Fighting flames & stereotypes | Being a woman in the mostly male world of firefighting

In Other News

SANDAG Board discusses per-mile road usage tax to fund transit projects in San Diego, timeline to mirror CA plan