Possible E. coli contamination causes ground beef recall in California

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Nearly 28,356 pounds of ground beef sold in seven states, including California, has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination according to the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's FSIS announced that the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., based out of Oregon, issued the recall after a retail package of ground beef sent to a lab for analysis tested positive for E. coli.

According to the FSIS, the products subject to recall were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and include "EST. 965" either inside the USDA's mark of inspection or next to the time stamp, or the "use by" or "freeze by" dates.

A full list of the products subject to recall and the labels can be found here.

The FSIS urges consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Those concerned about an illness related to recalled ground beef should contact a healthcare provider as E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium.

More information about the recall can be found at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

