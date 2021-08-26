Candidates hold nothing back during most recent gubernatorial debate

Democrat Kevin Paffrath was on the stage Wednesday for the first time after not being invited to the first few debates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Why was this debate different from all other debates? A democrat joined it.

No, it was not Governor Gavin Newsom. Democrat Youtube influencer Kevin Paffrath is trying to kick Newsom out of office, but he came ready to verbally fight everyone else on stage too. He said multiple times throughout the debate that he is the only candidate with actual plans to get things done, and flaunted the polls that show he is a leading candidate.

Kevin Paffrath pointed his fingers at former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer when talking about how to make the state more affordable. Paffrath called Faulconer out for his oversight of a building purchase on 101 Ash St. in Downtown San Diego.

“It doesn’t help that when you had real estate in San Diego, 101 Ash, you understated your payers and it ended up costing $1.15 million dollars,” Paffrath said to Faulconer.

Faulconer did not directly respond to the accusations, but rather Paffrath himself, saying “it’s not the time for on-the-job training for Youtube, for somebody that’s never actually had to get legislation passed, actually had to get the units constructed.”

The dynamics on stage were not the only difference. New topics and questions like whether the candidates would accept the legitimacy of the recall election seemed more troublesome for some to answer.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley said there’s no doubt the scales of the election have already been tipped in Newsom’s favor and he “thinks that’s why a lot of people distrust the election process.”

Again, the moderator asked, “will you accept the results of this recall election?”

“We don’t even know when the results will be in,” Kiley said.

Again, will you accept the results of this recall election?

“Once it’s certified, it’s certified,” Kiley said.

It wasn’t until the fourth time the question was asked that Kiley said “yes.”

One particular new idea on how to solve the water shortage was headline-worthy.

Kevin Paffrath suggested constructing a pipeline from the Mississippi River.

“On day one, I will declare a state of emergency,” Paffrath said. “To begin the construction as soon as feasibly possible, of a pipeline to the Mississippi River.”

Candidates were asked whether they would consider passing a statewide law to strip police officers of their badge if the officer commits a crime.

“I would consider exactly what you just asked me,” Paffrath said.

“There is room for criminal justice reform and police reform wherever appropriate,” Kiley said, but he would not commit to any legislation saying it’s a moving target.

Businessman John Cox would not support the idea on a state level. “I don’t believe it should be run from the state down,” he said.

Missing from the stage tonight, but not from taking some hits, was conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

Kevin Faulconer once again taking the opportunity to say that Larry Elder is not fit to run the state referring to Elder’s past comments on women and his ex-fiance claiming that Elder brandished a gun at her.

When the moderator asked if Faulconer had any plans on how to make the workforce equal for men and women, Faulconer said he planned to unveil those plans at a later date.

That date is Thursday.

Shortly after the debate concluded Faulconer’s press team said he will hold a press conference on the steps of the Capitol at 10 AM to unveil his plans to make the workforce better for women.