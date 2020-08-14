x
9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

The panel's majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 10, 2013, file photo, a stag arms AR-15 rifle with 30 round, left, and 10 round magazines is displayed in New Britain, Conn. High-capacity magazines have been a common denominator in several mass killings in recent years, and lawmakers are making a renewed push to ban them. Nine states have passed laws restricting magazine capacity to 10 to 15 bullets, and the Democratic-led Congress is returning early from its summer recess this week to consider a similar ban at the federal level. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. 

The panel's majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms. California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel calls it a huge victory. 

The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask for a full-court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

He also did not say if the state would seek a delay to prevent a buying spree. 

