9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

The panel's majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms. California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel calls it a huge victory.

The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask for a full-court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.