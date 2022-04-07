Public library card holders can now visit California State Parks for free

Your California public library card now gets you a free pass to one of California’s over 200 state parks.

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for National Library Week, your California public library card now gets you a free pass to one of California’s 200 state parks.

You can checkout the new California State Library Pass at any of the 1,100 public libraries across the state.

The pass is valid for entry for one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine or less, or one highway licensed motorcycle.

California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the new partnership with California State Parks and the California State Library as part of National Library Week.

“With the California State Library Parks Pass, anyone with a library card will be able to unlock the benefits and beauty of our majestic state parks,” said Siebel Newsom.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says each library, including mobile libraries, will have passes available for checkout.

The three-year pilot program was funded through Governor Gavin Newsom's Outdoors for All Initiative. The initiative aims to create for the very first time, innovative and equitable access programs for children and families to explore California’s State Park System.

Our CA State Library Parks Pass is the 3rd program of the #OutdoorAccessForAll initiative championed by @JenSiebelNewsom @CAgovernor & #CALeg leaders! We’re thankful for their commitment to expanding access to the outdoors. @CAStateLibrary #ThankYouThursday #CheckOutCAStateParks pic.twitter.com/12HcgA5gle — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) April 7, 2022

San Diego Public Libraries

You can checkout a California State Parks Library pass at one of the libraries listed here:

You can find a list of other programs offering families free access to California State Parks here.

For more information and a list of state parks not included in the program click here.