Public library card holders can now visit California State Parks for free

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for National Library Week, your California public library card now gets you a free pass to one of California’s 200 state parks.
You can checkout the new California State Library Pass at any of the 1,100 public libraries across the state.
The pass is valid for entry for one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine or less, or one highway licensed motorcycle.
California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the new partnership with California State Parks and the California State Library as part of National Library Week.
“With the California State Library Parks Pass, anyone with a library card will be able to unlock the benefits and beauty of our majestic state parks,” said Siebel Newsom.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation says each library, including mobile libraries, will have passes available for checkout.
The three-year pilot program was funded through Governor Gavin Newsom's Outdoors for All Initiative. The initiative aims to create for the very first time, innovative and equitable access programs for children and families to explore California’s State Park System.
San Diego Public Libraries
You can checkout a California State Parks Library pass at one of the libraries listed here:
- Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library
- Balboa Library
- Carmel Mountain Ranch Library
- Carmel Valley Library
- Central Library
- City Heights/Weingart Library and Performance Annex
- Clairemont Library
- College-Rolando Library
- Kensington-Normal Heights Library
- La Jolla/Riford Library
- Linda Vista Library
- Logan Heights Library
- Mira Mesa Library
- Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library
- Mission Valley Library
- Mountain View/Beckwourth Library
- North Clairemont Library
- North Park Library
- North University Community Library
- Oak Park Library
- Ocean Beach Library
- Otay Mesa-Nestor Library
- Pacific Beach/Taylor Library
- Paradise Hills Library
- Point Loma/Hervey Library
- Rancho Bernardo Library
- Rancho Peñasquitos Library
- San Carlos Library
- San Ysidro Library
- Scripps Miramar Ranch Library
- Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library
- Skyline Hills Library
- Tierrasanta Library
- University Community Library
- University Heights Library
- Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library
You can find a list of other programs offering families free access to California State Parks here.
For more information and a list of state parks not included in the program click here.
