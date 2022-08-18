California to invest $4.7B in 'Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health'

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Thursday the multi-billion dollar plan includes onboarding 40,000 new healthcare workers.

FRESNO, Calif. — California's health care sector could be set to grow with an additional 40,000 mental health workers under Governor Gavin Newsom's $4.7 million "Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health."

The plan unveiled Thursday aims to address the historic rise in reported symptoms of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide in children between the ages 10 and 18, according to Newsom.

“We’re investing billions of dollars to ensure every California child has better access to comprehensive mental health and substance use services," he said. “The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is premised on a very simple belief, every single kid deserves to have their mental health supported.”

The governor's office describes the plan as part of its "historic overhaul of the state’s mental health system," over the past three years.

Providing social emotional support services for students with staff made up of psychologists, social workers and welfare specialists is the plan's end goal.

Newsom announced his plan at McLane High School in the Fresno Unified School District, which he noted increased its mental health staffing from around 50 to now more than 200 professionals.

Existing mental health care resources in California include the Children's Mental Health Resource Hub, which provides:

Several support hotlines

CalHOPE

Informational guides on suicide and depression warning signs

Click here to check out the full Master Plan For Kids' Mental Health.