Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A spokesman says one of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children may have been exposed to the coronavirus at school and is in quarantine.

Nathan Click says the child began a 14-day quarantine after the family was told a classmate at the private school in Sacramento had tested positive for COVID-19. He says the family is following state protocols, and the governor, his wife and four children have all tested negative for the virus.

Newsom said last month that his children had returned to their school, sparking criticism even as millions of public school children continue to study through distance learning.

Newsom still on hot seat for dinner party

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has apologized and pledged to own his decision to attend a friend's outdoor birthday dinner earlier this month. But new photos are raising questions about how truthful he's been in describing the dinner and reveal him in the company of multiple lobbyists.

The photos, obtained by Fox 11 in Los Angeles, threaten to further damage Newsom's credibility at a time when coronavirus cases are rising and he is urging people not to gather.