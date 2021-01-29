Gov. Newsom signs legislation to extend eviction moratorium and provide rent relief

California lawmakers have agreed to use $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to pay up to 80% of some tenants’ unpaid rent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday to extend the state’s landmark eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021 to provide rent relief supporting Californians struggling as a result of the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

California lawmakers have agreed to use $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to pay up to 80% of some tenants’ unpaid rent, according to a proposal announced by Newsom and top state lawmakers.

But that applies only if landlords agree to forgive the rest of their debt. It's the state’s first major attempt to clear unpaid rents that have piled up during the pandemic as millions of people lost their jobs because of government-ordered business closures. It's not clear if $2.6 billion is enough to cover all of the unpaid rent, nor how many landlords will accept the deal.

The proposal could wipe out potentially billions of dollars in debt hanging over renters in the nation's most populous state by using federal relief money to compel landlords to forgive debt. It also would extend a law scheduled to expire next Monday that bans landlords from evicting people as long as they pay at least 25% of their rent.

But housing advocates worry the plan gives landlords too much power to decide what happens to their tenants' debt. If landlords refuse to forgive the debt, the state will only pay 25% of their unpaid rent to ensure their tenants qualify for the law preventing evictions through at least June 30. But there appears to be no recourse for tenants whose landlords don't take the deal.

Landlords aren't happy with everything in the bill, either. But the California Apartment Association, which represents owners, investors, developers and managers of rental homes and apartment complexes, said the most important part "is the payment of dollars for rent that is owed."

The plan would cover unpaid rent between April 2020 and March 2021. Landlords would get more money to cover 25% of rent due from April to June.

California has lost 1.4 million jobs over the past year because of the pandemic, according to the state's latest employment survey. It's processed more than 19 million claims for unemployment insurance, paying out more than $114 billion in benefits.

But it's been difficult to track how that economic turmoil has affected housing. In October, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia estimated that California renters had compiled $1.7 billion in unpaid rent. This month, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said the increase and extension of federal unemployment benefits had reduced that to $400 million, accounting for just 2% of all renters.

California housing advocates dispute that figure, with the Bay Area Equity Atlas and Housing NOW! California estimating as many as 1.1 million households were behind on their rent in December, facing an estimated $3.6 billion in debt.

The state would pay for the program by using $2.6 billion in federal rent relief money from the most recent coronavirus rescue package. About $1.5 billion goes to the state, while the other $1.1 billion goes to cities and counties with populations of at least 200,000.

The state can't tell cities and counties how to spend that money. But the legislation would give them an incentive to send it back to the state and let them operate the program. California hopes some smaller cities and counties will choose that option because they don't have experience with complex federal spending requirements.

The agreement is between Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins - all Democrats.

In a statement, the three leaders said the proposal "maintains California's COVID eviction protections as the strongest statewide rules in the nation."