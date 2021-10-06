Newsom says he ‘will take action’ on Thursday regarding California’s gun ban case

Federal Judge Roger Benitez overturned the ban earlier this month. California was given 30 days to appeal this decision following the judge’s ruling.

SAN FRANCISCO — A controversial gun control case is back in the spotlight on Thursday as California leaders are expected to push back against the overturning of a three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled last Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states. California was given 30 days to appeal this decision following the judge’s ruling.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta will host a press conference in San Francisco to announce action in the California assault weapons ban case, Miller v. Bonta.

California officials say the state has led the nation in passing gun safety laws. The governor's office claims the state's commitment to gun safety laws has made the Golden State one of the lowest firearm injury death rates in the country.

Last Friday when Judge Rodger Benitez overturned the 1989 ban on assault weapons in California, he called it, “a failed experiment.” Judge Benitez also was quoted comparing an AR-15 to a Swiss Army knife.

While some Californians along with local leaders are slamming the judge’s ruling, there are also many gun owners praising the ruling. Executive Director of San Diego Gun Owners Pac, Michael Schwartz said, “The best part of the decision is this is a firearm like any other firearm and that the right really has to do with self-defense.”

Newsom’s press conference is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on Thursday.