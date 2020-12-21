Newsom in quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Newsom tested negative on Sunday but will quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will enter a 10-day quarantine out of an abundance of caution despite testing negative for COVID-19 after a staff member he had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a spokesperson for the governor’s office confirmed.

The governor's office said it is working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing.

The individual in question came into contact with the Governor and a few other staff members.

The Governor and staff will be tested again in the next few days and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines.

Back in October, a person in the governor's office tested positive and Governor Newsom tested negative then.