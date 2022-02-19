Officer dead, one hospitalized after helicopter crashes into water in Newport Beach

The helicopter crashed in the Newport Beach area on Saturday evening.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A Huntington Beach police helicopter crash- landed Saturday evening at Newport Beach Harbor killing one pilot and critically injuring the other.

The crash occurred at 6:34 p.m., a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.

An emotional Huntington Beach police Chief Eric Parra announced during a 10 p.m. news conference that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died from his injuries. He was a 14-year veteran of the department "truly dedicated to his job who loved what he was doing," the chief said.

The other pilot, a 16-year veteran of the department, was hospitalized in critical condition "but doing OK," Parra said.

Helicopter HB1 was en route to a call about a fight when the aircraft crash landed in the water between Balboa Island and Lido Isle. Video from the scene showed the wreckage in water at the shoreline. CBS2/KCAL9 showed video of lifeguards and police officers rescuing the two people from the wreckage.

The HBPD website described the helicopter as an air support unit. "We operate three MD 520N series turbine-powered helicopters out of our facility. The air support unit currently provides support under contract for the city of Newport Beach and the city of Costa Mesa."

Parra said the remaining aircraft will not be flown until they are inspected. The aircraft have a regular maintenance schedule.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team will investigate the crash, he said.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/mxulAf248Q — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022