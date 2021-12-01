x
Prosecute shoplifters under existing laws, governor says

Newsom is calling out local officials whom he said have been reluctant to prosecute shoplifters under existing laws.
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the confirmation of California's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 during a visit to a vaccination clinic at Frank Sparkes Elementary School in Winton, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says in no uncertain terms that he thinks shoplifters should be prosecuted under existing California laws. He's calling out local officials whom he said have been reluctant to do so.

He was responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in California and across the nation. Single operators have also been a growing problems for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence. 

Newsom is a Democrat who has boasted of his criminal justice reform efforts. He promised Wednesday that the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will significantly increase the state's efforts to go after retail rings.

Read the full AP story here.

