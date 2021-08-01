California leaders call to 'Re-open Cal' now with conference, protest in Sacramento area

Lawmakers and community leaders say they recognize COVID-19 is real, but say top state leaders are being selective with data and science to keep the state closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A group of top lawmakers and other community leaders from across Sacramento and California are planning to gather for a conference and a protest this weekend, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow businesses across the state to re-open, in defiance of current stay at home orders.

The group called 'Re-open Cal Now' will meet Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10, to discuss reopening. Their plans also include a protest at the state Capitol at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. According to its website, the group says it recognizes 'COVID is real' but says the state is "selecting only data and science that supports their political goals."

Current stay at home orders do not allow for in-person conferences or nonessential travel.

This weekend's conference and protest will be led by Sacramento Supervisor Sue Frost, Riverside Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, and Orange Supervisor Don Wagner. Frost said the conference is abiding by safety protocols, with seating more than six feet away from one another, requiring attendees to wear masks and utilizing an outdoor venue.

"The whole idea of the conference, the whole goal of the conference is going to be to inform local policy makers on everything we can learn about COVID and the impacts on the lockdowns from COVID," Frost said. "The idea is so we can make informed decisions try to figure out how to open California quickly and safely.”

Events start Friday night with a keynote speech by republican Congressman Tom McClintock. Other speakers on Saturday include:

CA Assemblyman Kevin Kiley

CA Assemblyman James Gallagher

Sheriff Scott Jones (Sacramento)

Sheriff Chad Bianco (Riverside)

Sheriff John D’Agostini

“It’s a nasty bug. I don’t mean to discount it. But it’s certainly not the bubonic plague, it’s not even the Spanish Flu. And it doesn’t justify the enormous damage that’s been done to people’s livelihoods and to the very fabric of our society," McClintock said.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the conference is in violation of state and local health orders and has the potential to become a super-spreader event.

"This is exceedingly troubling as we are experiencing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Not only does this put the event attendees at risk, it puts the conference venue employees at risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to their families,” Kasirye said.

On its website, 'Re-open Cal Now' says it's "dedicated to providing you all of the information – the full science and the complete data because we know that Americans can make better decisions about their families than politicians can. Especially when they are fully informed."

Currently, 98.3% of California's residents are under a regional stay at home order. Gov. Newsom announced the order on Dec. 3, 2020. It is based on ICU bed availability in five different regions around the state.

Dr. Kasirye said hospitalizations and deaths are at an all-time high since the pandemic began. She said Sacramento County is averaging over 800 cases a day and that number could surge to 1,000 or more a day in the coming weeks if people don't commit to not gathering with non-household members.

"We all need to stay home as much as possible, and socially distance and wear a mask when we must be in public spaces," Dr. Kasirye said.

Right now the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California regions are under that regional stay at home order. The Northern California region has so far managed to keep ICU capacity high enough to avoid it.