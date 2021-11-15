San Diego man dies jumping off boat to catch football in Florida

Witnesses told officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

FLORIDA, USA — A California man died after diving off a boat to catch a football and landing in shallow water in the Florida Keys on Saturday, authorities said.

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that authorities met the pontoon boat back at the docks and transported the San Diego resident to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.