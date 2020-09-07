California's governor provides an update on the state's wildfire season preparation while battling coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles County's public health director is urging local school officials to prepare for a possible delay of classroom instruction next month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said that's a setback he would like to avoid by convincing more people to wear masks and avoid gatherings to slow the spread of the coroanvirus. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged school districts to have a “plan b” because of the uncertainty around the spread of the virus.

Newsom said school districts will decide for themselves if they can safely reopen. He said he hopes the school year is not delayed.

In other California political news, the California Senate will delay its work because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol and an increasing number of new cases across the state. The Senate had been scheduled to return from its summer recess on Monday, but a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras says it won't be in session next week. The memo does not give a return date.

The state Assembly already announced an indefinite hiatus after six people who work there tested positive for the virus. That includes Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke from Inglewood. Lawmakers missed nearly two months of work at the start of the pandemic.