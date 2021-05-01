Search continues for 2 kids swept by ocean in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities were searching Tuesday for two children who were swept off their feet by a powerful wave along with their parents Sunday.
Officials told the Press Democrat the family was struck by a wave Sunday at Blind Beach in the city of Jenner and the children swept out to sea. Their mother made it to shore, but their father, 40-year-old Michael Wyman, drowned Sunday trying to save his 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter at Blind Beach in Sonoma Coast State Park, just south of the city of Jenner.
A family friend tells the newspaper the Wymans moved from Oakland to Petaluma a few months ago in search of more open space as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on.