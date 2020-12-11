Small plane crashes near Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley area of Pacoima

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — A small plane crashed and caught fire near Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley area of Pacoima. It is unclear if anyone was injured.



The plane crashed about 11:45 a.m. on Pierce Street near Sutter Avenue, just short of the runway on the west side of the airport, according to reports from the scene.



The pilot was apparently on approach to land when something went wrong, and the plane came down in front of three residential buildings. Two vehicles parked on the street also caught fire.